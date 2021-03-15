Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.21.

Shares of KEL stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$3.02. 764,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,907. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.89. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$0.67 and a 1-year high of C$3.19. The company has a market cap of C$569.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

