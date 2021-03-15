Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KEL. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.21.

KEL stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$0.67 and a 12 month high of C$3.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.89. The company has a market cap of C$569.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

