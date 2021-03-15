Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $13.77 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,084 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.61. 281,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,966,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

