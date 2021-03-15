Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $14.40 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $14,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Equinix by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,427,000 after acquiring an additional 257,258 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Equinix by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,394,000 after acquiring an additional 189,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,151,000 after acquiring an additional 187,174 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Equinix by 1,026.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,788,000 after acquiring an additional 143,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its stake in Equinix by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 300,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,499,000 after acquiring an additional 133,965 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $819.30.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $665.90. 1,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $692.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $729.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

