Kempen Capital Management N.V. Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.3% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $132.52. 135,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,376,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.41. The firm has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

