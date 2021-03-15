Kempen Capital Management N.V. Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,743 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Williams Financial Group started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.83.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.53. 129,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

