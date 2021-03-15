Kempen Capital Management N.V. Purchases 5,125 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $369.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $115.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $370.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.32.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

