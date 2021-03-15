Kempen Capital Management N.V. Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,090 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,413 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.3% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $21,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,745,000. Bell Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 160,291 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $29,478,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.32. The company had a trading volume of 341,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,639,695. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

