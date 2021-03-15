Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Kemper worth $12,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Kemper by 25.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,204,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,508,000 after acquiring an additional 244,098 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kemper by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 787,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,467,000 after acquiring an additional 33,370 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 406,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $80.29 on Monday. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.08.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.78%.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,236. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

