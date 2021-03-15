Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of PRA Health Sciences worth $13,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $4,008,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRAH. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.18.

Shares of PRAH opened at $146.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.61 and its 200 day moving average is $116.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

