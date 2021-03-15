Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $12.17 Million Stock Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,252 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of South State worth $12,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South State by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in South State during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in South State during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in South State during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in South State during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,136,631.12. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $438,050.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,127. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their price target on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

Shares of South State stock opened at $91.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 1.08. South State Co. has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

