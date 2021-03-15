Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $12.23 Million Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 936,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,261 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.94% of Global Medical REIT worth $12,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 91,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $752.80 million, a PE ratio of -90.19 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

