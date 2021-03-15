Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $12.58 Million Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 864,006 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 82,936 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $12,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 420,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $17.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.64 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

