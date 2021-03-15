Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRYAY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kerry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYAY traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,813. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.47. Kerry Group has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $152.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

