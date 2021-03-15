KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Myers Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Myers Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

MYE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their price target on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $19.59 on Monday. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.