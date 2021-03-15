KeyCorp Increases PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Price Target to $21.00

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.18% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PQ Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PQG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PQ Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

PQG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.62. 2,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. PQ Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 0.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.49. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PQ Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PQG. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in PQ Group by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,210,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,518,000 after buying an additional 632,261 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth $8,079,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,305,000 after purchasing an additional 539,048 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 163,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,896,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

