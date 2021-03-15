KeyCorp Raises Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Price Target to $98.00

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its price target raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIT. TheStreet cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $94.71 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $95.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 194.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.34.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

