KeyCorp Raises TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Price Target to $12.00

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $11.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. TimkenSteel has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $541.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. On average, research analysts expect that TimkenSteel will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. TFS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,637,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 155,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 748,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

