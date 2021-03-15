KeyCorp Trims Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Target Price to $20.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

CLF opened at $17.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.64 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

