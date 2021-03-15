Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at KeyCorp to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners cut Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,260. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.89 and its 200-day moving average is $51.43. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -94.51 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 48,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $3,346,602.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,879 shares of company stock worth $17,999,710. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

