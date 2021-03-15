KeyCorp Weighs in on Asana, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Asana in a report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Asana’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.09.

Asana stock opened at $32.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.68. Asana has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $43.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,550,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

