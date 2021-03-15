KeyCorp Weighs in on Vail Resorts, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Vail Resorts in a research report issued on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.88 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.62. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ FY2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.38.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $315.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $129.52 and a 52 week high of $333.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,224,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,711,000 after purchasing an additional 258,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200,891 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 26.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 599,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 126,589 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 54,397 shares during the period.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

