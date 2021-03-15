Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 76.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ KZR opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $314.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.33.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KZR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,519,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after acquiring an additional 524,788 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $447,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 85,734 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 33.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 73,475 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $304,000. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

