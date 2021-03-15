Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Short Interest Up 49.8% in February

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 219,100 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the February 11th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 547.8 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMMPF. CIBC raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

Get Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $16.02.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.