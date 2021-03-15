Kimball Electronics’ (KE) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Sidoti

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Sidoti in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

NASDAQ KE traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,940. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $669.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Kimball Electronics has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $27.39.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $85,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 203,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,121.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KE. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 406.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.