Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,869,647,000 after purchasing an additional 642,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,420,000 after buying an additional 780,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,733,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,283,000 after buying an additional 783,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after buying an additional 8,848,364 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

