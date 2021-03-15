Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Down 33.1% in February

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the February 11th total of 25,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ KINS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,948. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.81 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 37,641 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 90,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

