Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €67.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €67.00 ($78.82) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €75.38 ($88.69).

Get Kion Group alerts:

FRA KGX traded up €0.32 ($0.38) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €78.52 ($92.38). The company had a trading volume of 111,582 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €73.80 and a 200 day moving average of €72.77. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.