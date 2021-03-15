Kirk G. Nielsen Sells 206 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Kirk G. Nielsen sold 206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $24,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,583,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:NARI traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,773. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.04 and a 200-day moving average of $82.55. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $127.42.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NARI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Inari Medical from $94.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.