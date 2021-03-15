Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Trading Up 20.2%

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)’s stock price was up 20.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.85 and last traded at $29.93. Approximately 1,429,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 933,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $426.68 million, a P/E ratio of -41.10 and a beta of 2.16.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Martin sold 40,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $726,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,189.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 62,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

