KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $594.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will report sales of $594.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $584.10 million and the highest is $604.50 million. KKR & Co. Inc. posted sales of $380.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $48.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $49.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,787,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,932 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $787,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,316 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

