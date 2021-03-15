KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.36

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.36 and last traded at $49.35, with a volume of 3463774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

