KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stake Cut by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $48.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $49.29. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

