KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Trading 222.6% Higher Over Last Week

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 29.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for about $19.21 or 0.00034186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $112.11 million and $39.98 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 222.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.21 or 0.00457669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00062226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00051242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00095308 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00071119 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.32 or 0.00568180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

