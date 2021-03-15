Klever Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Klever has a market cap of $460.23 million and $2.20 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded 102.3% higher against the dollar. One Klever token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.20 or 0.00452637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00061144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00052049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00095340 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00069035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.32 or 0.00568154 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Klever Token Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,992,222,870 tokens. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Klever Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.