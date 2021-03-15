Klimatas Reaches Market Cap of $13,142.78 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $13,142.78 and $213.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Klimatas has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

