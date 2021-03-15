Komodo Price Down 7.8% This Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00002582 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $172.86 million and $7.52 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.52 or 0.00244971 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00087742 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00053502 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,712,858 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

