Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,316 shares during the period. Kontoor Brands comprises about 1.4% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Kontoor Brands worth $10,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,299,000 after purchasing an additional 299,525 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 658,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 27,782 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $52.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $53.42.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

