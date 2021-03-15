Krios Hits Market Cap of $929,860.68 (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Krios coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded down 31.9% against the dollar. Krios has a total market cap of $929,860.68 and approximately $60.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001187 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00063621 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

