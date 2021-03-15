Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRNTY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, February 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

KRNTY stock opened at $42.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98. Krones has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $46.15.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

