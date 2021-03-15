Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) EVP Andrew B. Nace Purchases 750 Shares

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) EVP Andrew B. Nace acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $10,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,385. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kronos Worldwide stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.58. 155,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,204. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.25. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.07 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,569 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,536,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 303.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.