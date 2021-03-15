Kryll (KRL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $634,760.00

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Kryll token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $11.13 million and $634,760.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kryll has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00048373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.30 or 0.00656540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00071837 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00026335 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00035327 BTC.

Kryll Token Profile

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a token. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,147,643 tokens. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kryll Token Trading

