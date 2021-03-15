K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €11.00 by Baader Bank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) received a €11.00 ($12.94) price target from Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €10.10 ($11.88) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €8.29 ($9.75).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €9.16 ($10.78) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.60. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 1 year high of €10.44 ($12.28). The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.43.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.