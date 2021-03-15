Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.78

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.78 and last traded at $54.39, with a volume of 15895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.23.

KHNGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, March 5th. AlphaValue raised Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kuehne + Nagel International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.41.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

