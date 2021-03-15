L Brands’ (LB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

L Brands (NYSE:LB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $78.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $77.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.27% from the company’s previous close.

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded L Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on L Brands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on L Brands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Shares of LB stock opened at $60.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.00. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.43.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other L Brands news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at $199,906.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

