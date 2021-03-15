L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $63.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LB. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on L Brands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on L Brands from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $60.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00. L Brands has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $61.43. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of -77.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other L Brands news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in L Brands by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in L Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,991,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in L Brands by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,112,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,374,000 after buying an additional 355,089 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

