L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $65.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $60.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $61.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger purchased 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in L Brands by 68.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in L Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in L Brands during the third quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in L Brands by 46.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,112,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,374,000 after buying an additional 355,089 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

