La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,755 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.49% of La-Z-Boy worth $27,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 179,340 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 254.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,607,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LZB. TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other La-Z-Boy news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 3,884 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $174,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,466,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 775 shares of company stock worth $30,734. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $45.49 on Monday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.70.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

