Laird Superfood, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 22nd (NYSEMKT:LSF)

Laird Superfood’s (NYSEMKT:LSF) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 22nd. Laird Superfood had issued 2,650,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $58,300,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laird Superfood from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Laird Superfood will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, and performance mushroom supplements; and coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products.

