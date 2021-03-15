Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,997 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.65% of Lam Research worth $440,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $528.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,335. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $603.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.40.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.